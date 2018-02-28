Man accused of being naked, chasing woman with knife through southeast Houston apartments

HOUSTON - A woman told police a naked man chased her with a knife through an apartment complex Wednesday in southeast Houston.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to Royal Palms Apartments in the 5600 block of Royal Palms and found the man barricaded inside his apartment, yelling and screaming investigators said. A SWAT team was called in to coax the man out.

After hours of negotiation, the man came out of his home clothed, police said. Investigators said he motioned as if he was going to run so they deployed a K-9 officer.

The man was bitten and taken to a hospital.

He is expected to be OK.

He was charged with aggravated assault.

The woman was not injured.

