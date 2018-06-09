Man accused of beating wife, breaking dogs legs after argument, officials say

SPRING, Texas - A Spring man has been charged after being accused of assaulting his wife and breaking the legs of a small dog, officials said.

The incident was reported Saturday in the 300 block of Enchanted Trail Drive.

Eric Lopez, 46, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals and assault of a family member by impeding breathing.

Officials said Lopez and his wife were having an argument when he allegedly hit her with a hockey stick and picked up the family's Chihuahua and split its legs apart. Officials said he also allegedly choked his wife.

Officials said the dog's legs were broken and the dog was taken to a vet in unknown condition.

Lopez was arrested and held in the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $5,000.

It is unknown what the argument was about.

