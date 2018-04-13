Man accused of beating homeless man to death outside of Midtown apartments

HOUSTON - A man is accused of beating a homeless man to death Wednesday outside a Midtown apartment complex, Houston police said.

Teddy Geer is charged with murder in the death of Randy Dwayne Thompson.

Detectives were able to view surveillance video from the Midtown Houston by Windsor apartments in the 2300 block of Travis. They said the video shows two men walking down the sidewalk, then all of a sudden Geer punches Thompson and, while he's down, stomps on his head repeatedly for at least a minute.

Around 6:30 a.m, a passerby noticed the man lying on the ground with a severe head injury; blood everywhere. The passerby called 911 and the man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, police said.

Thompson, 49, suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at Ben Taub General Hospital.

Geer, 31, was arrested Friday morning.

