Man accused of attempting to abduct jogging teen in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - An Alvin man is accused in the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old jogger, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Steven Salazar is being held on $20,000 bond at the county jail, on charges including attempted kidnapping, Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.

The situation started Dec. 2, when authorities learned of an attempted abduction that had taken place about 9:20 p.m. in the area of CR 392 and CR 185 in the Alvin area.

The victim told investigators that she had been jogging in the 4800 block of CR 392 when she was approached by a man in his late teens or early 20s. She provided a complete physical description of her attacker and said he drove an early 2000s-model tan Chevrolet Silverado truck with Texas license plates.

The girl said the man stopped and exited his truck and wrapped his arms around her, according to officials. The victim reports that she began to scream for help and was able to fight the man off when they fell to the ground, Snelgrove said in a news release.

The attacker then sped off in the truck, traveling south on CR 392 then turning east on CR 184, authorities said.

On Dec. 5, two investigators were in the area, conducting follow-up interviews in the case, when they happened to find a truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle. When the driver of that truck spotted the deputies, he tried to get away -- but a patrol unit was able to intercept and stop the vehicle, Snelgrove said.

That's when the driver was identified as Salazar, 22. He fit the description of the attempted abductor, but denied having any contact with the victim or any involvement with the incident, investigators said.

Officials arrested Salazar after authorities obtained an arrest warrant in connection with reckless driving. Salazar also is expected to be charged with evading arrest in a vehicle.

Since then, authorities have positively identified Salazar as being the man who attacked the teenage jogger, deputies said. Officials interviewed Salazar and he gave several inconsistent stories about the incident. Investigators then got an arrest warrant for attempted kidnapping.

Salazar was taken into custody Tuesday, from his home on Evan Drive. Authorities are now looking into his background to try to learn more.

Anyone with further information on this case or similar cases is urged to call investigator Jeff Mink at 979-864-2392 or Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 800-460-2222.

