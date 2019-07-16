Man accused of attacking Uber driver after being picked up from bar

Joseph Ortiz is seen in this mug shot released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on July 16, 2019.

TOMBALL, Texas - A man was arrested Saturday after attacking an Uber driver when he was picked up at a northwest Harris County bar, authorities said.

Joseph Ortiz, 23, was charged with assault causing bodily in connection with the incident.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables, management at the Bombshells in Tomball called an Uber for Ortiz.

Investigators said that after Ortiz was picked up, he became belligerent and demanded to be taken back to the bar. As the driver was returning Ortiz to the bar, he began punching in the back of the neck and face, investigators said.

Ortiz was released from jail on $1,000 bond.

