Man accused of attacking man with weightlifting bar after argument

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 49-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault after an argument turned violent at a residence in north Harris County last month, police said.

Deputies said Johnny Ray Moore got in an argument with a former neighbor at a house at 2211 Maurine St. on July 26.

Deputies said that during the argument, Moore attacked the other man and bit his fingers, struck him in the head with a closed pocket knife and struck him on the ankle with a weightlifting bar.

Deputies said the other man's hands were bloodied and his ankle was swollen when they arrived.

Police said the victim wanted to pursue charges of aggravated assault.

Moore has not been arrested, according to court documents.

