Man accused of attacking Five Guys manager over unanswered phone calls

BAYTOWN, Texas - Police said an unanswered phone is the reason why a man punched a manager at a Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Baytown on Tuesday.

Authorities said there is an arrest warrant out for 39-year-old Justin Nobles who is facing charges of assault with bodily injury.

Lt. Steve Dorris with the Baytown Police Department said around 5 p.m. June 4, officers responded to an assault at the restaurant in the 5000 block of Garth Road.

Police said a man was upset no one answered his phone call and then drove to the restaurant.

“He came into the restaurant apparently already upset claiming that he had tried to call the restaurant and nobody answered,” Dorris said. “Got into a verbal altercation with a manager and at some point during that altercation, he just became enraged, jumped over the counter and physically assaulted the manager.”

Surveillance video shows the man hit the woman four times. The other worker tried to get the suspect off the manager, then ran to the back.

“I was kind of shocked, for a restaurant like that, for a customer to come in to be that upset, to jump over a counter and assault somebody, for no real reason. If you’re that frustrated or that aggravated with the service there, just walk out and leave,” Dorris said. “Take your money somewhere else you know, this particular roadway where this happened is Garth Road and there are hundreds of restaurants up and down Garth Road that you can take your money to, but now that the defendant here is going to wind up spending more money because he’s going to have to answer for what he did.”

The man in the video then hops back over the counter and walked out the door.

“This particular customer, he had been to the restaurant before and they recognized him, they didn’t know his name, but they recognized him as a customer,” Dorris said.

He said officers shared the video with the department and an employee recognized Nobles.

“Along with some other things, there was a phone number associated with the suspect, we were able to match that with a phone number that called the restaurant, and stuff like that,” Dorris said.

He said officers made contact with Nobles who they claim acknowledged what happened and said he would turn himself in once an arrest warrant was issued. Dorris said the warrant went out on Wednesday and Nobles is still at large.

“Understand that if you’re calling a restaurant or a business and they don’t answer their phones, there’s probably a reason for it, because they’re dealing with other customers,” Dorris said. “Just be patient, it’s not worth going to jail over, no matter what the circumstances are, it’s not worth going to jail.”

