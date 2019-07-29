Man accused in slaying of woman during road rage incident arrested in Mississippi, sheriff says

Tekoney Blackledge is seen in this undated mug shot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on July 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - The 19-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman who was killed while riding in an SUV with her husband has been arrested in Mississippi, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

The sheriff said in a tweet that Tekoney Blackledge, who had been wanted on a charge of murder in the July 16 slaying of 62-year-old Saron James, was arrested in Harrison County.

Investigators said James and her husband were traveling down Old Greenhouse Road in northwest Harris County when they were caught in the crossfire during a road rage incident between two other parties. A bullet hit James in the head, investigators said.

James’ husband said he and his wife were driving home from a doctor’s appointment in Katy when he heard what he thought was an explosion and saw shattered glass. He said that when he turned to talk to his wife, she was slumped over.

“I saw at least two people in the car," Cleveland James said. “Two in the front seat, one in the back. If he’s the one responsible. I’m very sorry because he’s gonna pay for his crimes.”

Cleveland told KPRC2 that he is grateful deputies named Blackledge as a suspect.

A memorial service for James was held Saturday.

