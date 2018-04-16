Man accused in deadly shooting of construction worker appears in court

HOUSTON - A man accused in the deadly shooting of a construction worker during an attempted robbery in east Harris County appeared in court Monday morning.

Kevin Shepherd, 24, is charged with capital murder in the death of Glenn Wenzel. He was arrested over the weekend.

Shepherd faced a judge for the first time Monday.

No bond has been set for Shepherd.

Wenzel, 46, was shot after he and another man were conducting home inspections at a construction site in the 15400 block of Pueblito Verde Way and were approached by two men who attempted to rob them, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the Wenzel’s co-worker ran from the scene while Wenzel got into a fight with one of the suspects. The other suspect then produced a gun and shot Wenzel, according to authorities. Wenzel died at the scene.

Both suspects then fled the scene in a silver Dodge van. Authorities found the van later in the 16300 block of Rockcreek Lane.

Neighbors said Wenzel leaves behind a wife.

