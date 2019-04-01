Man, 79, goes missing from NW Harris County residence, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 79-year-old man with severe medical conditions is missing in northwest Harris County and deputies need help to find him.

Michael W. Reed was last seen when he went to bed around 10 p.m. Sunday at his residence in the 18700 block of KZ road in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said they received a call around 6:40 a.m. Monday that Reed was missing. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said they searched the surrounding area with a K-9 unit, but have not found him.

Deputies said Reed has Alzheimer's and other medical conditions and that he walks with a cane.

He might be trying to go "home" to Galveston, according to deputies.

Reed, 79, was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue jacket. He has white hair, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO Missing Person unit at 713-274-9360.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.