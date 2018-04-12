Man, 52, accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl in Baytown in 2016

BAYTOWN, Texas - A 52-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, according to Harris County court records.

Michael Andrew Gray, whose address is in La Vergne, Tennessee, is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl around May 1, 2016, court records indicate.

The girl told her mother that Gray touched her when they were alone at a home in Baytown.

The girl told investigators that Gray gave her NyQuil, which made her sleepy, and when she woke up in bed, she was in pain because Gray was assaulting her.

During a medical exam, the girl told authorities that it "hurt very bad" when Gray was assaulting her and that he tried to get her to touch his private parts and that if she didn't do it she didn't love him. She also told authorities that Gray threatened his own life.

Gray is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

