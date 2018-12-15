Major crash on Gulf Freeway at 610 interchange

HOUSTON - Houston police and firefighters are responding to a major crash on the Gulf Freeway at the South Loop 610 interchange in southeast Houston where a car has reportedly rolled over.

There are at least three people injured.

Houston police said they were ejected from at least one car.

Four cars were damaged in this incident and were towed from the scene.

A witness said cars had been trying to avoid the first car that rolled over.

Police said a motorist appears to have misjudged the exit to 610 and crashed.

The three people injured were taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.