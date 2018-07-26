LIVE: 'Major announcement' expected in pollution lawsuit against Pasadena refinery

HOUSTON -

A “major announcement” was expected to be announced Thursday in the pollution lawsuit filed last year against a refinery in Pasadena.

Harris County filed the enforcement lawsuit last year against Pasadena Refining Services Inc., claiming that the plant violated both the Texas Clean Air Act and the Texas Clean Water Act on multiple occasions.

Members of Environment Texas and the Sierra Club have scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference to discuss the development. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.



