Magnolia man arrested, accused of having bomb components

MAGNOLIA - Montgomery County investigators have arrested a Magnolia man who investigators say had intended to build a bomb at his home.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office and its bomb squad was called to the 10100 block of Caddo Trail Wednesday around 1 a.m. for a 911 call for a welfare checkup. Investigators said during that process, they had found 37-year-old Steven Vincent Gibson in his garage near a work bench.

Investigators said witnesses made statements that Gibson made threats to burn down the residence and that he was building a bomb, and had seen him taking items into the garage. Investigators said Gibson had begun constructing an "improvised explosive device" and they said he knowingly intended to make a bomb, but it was incomplete when investigators arrived. The IED has since been confiscated, according to the fire marshal's office.

Gibson was arrested at his home Wednesday. He is now charged with possession of components of an explosive weapon.

The fiancee of the suspect told KPRC that she had called 911 and had no idea he would be arrested.

"He has schizophrenia. It's hereditary. He didn't mean to harm anyone," Gibson's fiancee said.

Court records show he was previously arrested for drug possession and evading arrest. He is currently behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

