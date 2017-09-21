Lyft ride leads to hate crime charge for Houston man

Police are looking for a Houston man accused of committing a hate crime against a Lyft driver.

HOUSTON - The Harris County District Attorney's office said an attack that happened during a Lyft ride in Houston over the summer was a hate crime.

Matthew W. Dunn, 39, of Houston, is charged with assault after what allegedly unfolded during a Lyft ride on July 21.

Dunn is accused of attacking a Lyft driver because of his Middle Eastern heritage. Prosecutors said that makes it a hate crime.

According to a news release from the district attorney's office, Dunn is accused of berating the driver over his background and religion. He is also accused of physically attacking the driver. Dunn allegedly grabbed the driver by the hair, punching him and choking him.

Dunn has not been arrested. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on his whereabouts. If you have information, you are asked to call Call 713-222-TIPS.

