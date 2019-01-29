Lyft driver claims man pulled knife on her near League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A Lyft driver claims a man pulled a knife on her after he got into her vehicle near League City.

The Janea Ashford said everything was going fine until they were minutes away from the passenger's drop-off point at an apartment complex.

Ashford said she's been driving for Lyft for three years ago.

"This is my job. This is how I pay for my car note," she said.

When she drives at night, Ashford's husband rides with her for safety.

Her new career turned uneventful Sunday night when she picked up a passenger from a home in League City for a quick eight-minute ride.

"As we were driving, I kept hearing a switchblade a little and he was scratching at something behind my seat," Ashford said.

They were three minutes from the passenger's destinations when Jenea turned around and finally saw the knife and alerted her husband.

"I looked over (and) my heart dropped. The knife was right here but he was just staring at me, mean mugging me. (I said), 'Say bro, what's going on, you don't got to do this tonight we're getting you home,'" Ashford said.

She called 911 and stayed on the phone with them as they arrived at the man's destination.

"I was trying to keep calm and cool," Ashford said. "He was fully intoxicated."

Police took the man in custody, bringing an end to the scary ride. The couple said they'll still drive for Lyft, but, "It ain't gonna be during nighttime," Ashford said.

Houston police said they still have that passenger in custody, but he has not yet been charged so they cannot release his identity.

