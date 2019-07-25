Lower Heights District to bring theater, eateries and retail

HOUSTON - A new mixed-use project, the Lower Heights District, was announced Thursday by Gulf Coast Commercial Group.

The new 24-acre site will have over 200,000 square feet of retail, eateries and a 45,0000 square foot movie theatre; an additional 120,000 feet will provide creative Class A office space and 600 contemporary residential multifamily units.

“We look forward to bringing a new mixed-use experience to one of the city’s most desirable

areas,” said Danny Miller, vice president of leasing with Gulf Coast Commercial Group.



The project combines urban living with retail, dining, entertainment and creative office space.

“Our team is eager to unveil more details soon,” Miller said.

The area is expected to open in mid-2020, with some of the first stores expected to open this year. Phase II deliveries are expected to open in late 2020.

The area will be located between I-10 and Studemont Street, adjacent to the Heights Hike and Bike/MKT Trail.

