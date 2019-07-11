Loved ones, colleagues gather to say final goodbye to Harris County Deputy Omar Diaz

HOUSTON - Loved ones and colleagues gathered to say their final goodbyes to Harris County sheriff's Deputy Omar Diaz, who died after suffering a medical emergency.

While the community is still heartbroken from Diaz's unexpected death, his memory is being honored for his commitment to public service and helping others.

SKY 2 was over the funeral service that wrapped up earlier Thursday at Champions Forest Baptist Church in Jersey Village.

Diaz's brothers and sisters in blue, all in uniform, saluted as they carried his casket out of the building for an interment service. Diaz died Saturday while responding to call.

A medical examiner said Diaz had a blood clot that traveled to his lungs from another part of his body.

He started his law enforcement career with the Harris County Sheriff's Office as a detention officer in 2009. In 2018, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a deputy, serving his community with everything he had.

Several law enforcement officials spoke at the funeral service as they paid their final respects to Diaz.

Those who knew Diaz say he was well loved and will be remembered for his hard work. He leaves behind a wife and a 7-year-old daughter.

