Lounge owner shot, killed outside his business in northeast Houston

The owner of the Black Out Lounge was gunned down in front of his lounge in northeast Houston Friday.

Investigators are now trying to track down the shooter.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Black Out Lounge on North Wayside Drive near Ley Road.

Police said the business owner was outside the lounge talking to family members when someone shot him multiple times, killing him.

His family reportedly told investigators they saw a man walk away from the scene.

Investigators say they are questioning a person of interest.

