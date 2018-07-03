Louisiana soldier's body returns home after 67 years for burial in Houston

HOUSTON - The body of a Louisiana soldier who was killed after being captured during the Korean War returned home Tuesday to be laid to rest in Houston.

Army Sgt. John Hall was a member of Headquarters Battery, 503rd Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. His unit received orders on Nov. 29, 1950, to move to Sunchon, North Korea, and went missing a few days later during the unit’s withdrawal through an area known as “The Gauntlet,” according to the Department of Defense.

DOD Army Sgt. John Hall is seen in this image released by the Department of Defense on June 29, 2018.

After the war, a returning American prisoner of war reported that Hall had been captured and was killed on Jan. 26, 1951, at Hofong Camp, also known as “Death Valley,” according to the DOD.

His remains were not identified until 2005.

A plane carrying Hall’s body arrived at Bush Intercontinental Airport just before noon Tuesday.

Hall will be buried at Houston National Cemetery after a funeral on Friday.

