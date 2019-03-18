Louisiana man on FBI's Most Wanted list arrested in Harris County

HOUSTON - More than five years after a deadly shooting in New Orleans, a man on the FBI's Most Wanted list has been arrested, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies announced Monday.

Robert "Lil Rob" Brumsfield III, 25, was wanted in connection with the robbery and death of a Loomis armored car driver in December 2013, the FBI said. The deadly shooting took place at 2331 South Carrollton Ave., a Chase Bank nearly a mile and a half from Tulane University.

In November 2017, investigators issued a warrant for Brumsfield's arrest and charged him with conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction of commerce by robbery, aiding and abetting to obstruct, delay and affect commerce by robbery; and to knowingly aid and abett the use of firearms during and in relation to crimes of violence and murder.

He was considered armed and dangerous.

Precinct 4 deputies said they went to a home in the 5200 block of Sheriylnn Drive after receiving a tip about Brumfield's whereabouts. After attempting to run from law enforcement officers, he was taken into custody.

