'Louder and closer': Waffle House shooting survivor describes shots, chaotic scene inside eatery

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - One of the people who witnessed the horrors of a deadly shooting inside a Tennessee Waffle House is telling his story.

Brennan McCurry was with his best friend James Shaw Jr. inside the Antioch restaurant last Sunday for less than two minutes when the gunfire erupted.

McCurry acted quickly and ushered several people into the bathroom for safety.

McCurry was in one of two bathrooms, and thought Shaw was in the other. Then, the gunfire stopped.

"I open the door and peek out again," said McCurry. "I look, he's like, 'Come on we got to go, we got to go,' and he's kind of got a limp. So I'm looking at him and I'm like, 'Did you get shot? Are you okay?' He's like, 'No. I slipped and fell.' I was like, 'What? What are you saying?' And then was like, 'I just fought the guy.'"

Shaw is credited for saving lives when he wrestled the AR-15 out of the hands of the alleged shooter, identified as 29-year-old Travis Reinking.

Four people were killed in the shooting, and another four were wounded.

