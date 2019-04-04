Looking for work? These water parks are hiring for more than just the summer

HOUSTON - Big Rivers Waterpark and Gator Bayou Adventure Park at Grand Texas in New Caney is hiring 500 people to fill seasonal, permanent, full and part-time positions.

The parks open on May 18.

The park is hiring lifeguards, aerial guides, greeters, first-aid staff, cashiers, grounds staff, park services, dishwasher/warehouse, wildlife technicians, guest relations representatives, full restaurant staff, among others.

The minimum age requirement for positions is 16 years old, however for some positions such as aerial guides and cashiers, the applicant must be at least 18 years old. Several positions will require training sessions that will be held on weekends starting in late April and May. Multiple sessions will be offered to

ensure new hires have the opportunity to pick the session that fits with his or her schedule. More details about trainings will be shared once the new hire offer has been extended.

Some of the benefits include paid time off and holidays for full-time employees, free admission into Big Rivers Waterpark, discounts on annual passes for family members, general admission passes, aerial attractions, birthday party packages, food during work hours and an end of the season party.

Applicants can view and apply for positions here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.