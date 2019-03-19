Look at those horns: Petco welcomes massive leashed cow into Atascocita store

HUMBLE, Texas - An African Watusi joined the ranks of leashed dogs and cats at a Petco in Atscocita, according to a post Monday on Facebook.

An Humble man posted video of the horned bovine walking into the store, barely managing to get its horns through the automatic doors.

The Facebook post reads, “We decided to take a chance and call Petco's bluff on the 'ALL LEASHED PETS ARE WELCOME' policy. The awesome crew at Petco - Atascocita did not disappoint!! They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms. The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location...our favorite Petco BY FAR!!”

Photo/Video credit: Shelly Lumpkin 🐂We decided to take a chance and call Petco 's bluff on the 'ALL LEASHED PETS ARE... Posted by Vincent Browning on Monday, March 18, 2019

Staff at the store looked surprised when the animal cleared the doors, but welcomed him in, one clerk stopping to pet the massive animal.

“Welcome to South Texas Petco,” a staff member is heard saying in the video.

The post has more than 1,900 reactions and has been shared more than 2,600 times.

Very Texas, no? What surprising animals have you seen in a Petco?

