'It allows me to be a kid': Longtime fan collects Astros memorabilia

HOUSTON - As the Astros home opener was approaching, a longtime fan and collector of all things Astros was preparing for the new season.

“I think it allows me to be a kid,” said insurance agent Nguyen Le. “I would say so, of course, it’s Astros fever!”

In his office, Le displays Astros signage, players' pictures and even a replica championship trophy and a locker room.

He collects a wide variety of game-used jerseys, baseballs and bases.

“This was the actual first base, Game 7 when we beat them to go to the World Series,” said Le.

Our KPRC2 Cathy Hernandez asked Le how many pieces of memorabilia do you have?”

Le replied, “I have no idea, but not enough.”

