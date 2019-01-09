Family's long-time home gutted after overnight fire

A family's home of over two decades is no more after a house fire left it gutted, Jan. 9, 2019.

HOUSTON - A husband and wife are just happy to be alive after their southwest Houston home of over two decades was gutted by a fire.

According to authorities, the couple was asleep when the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the breakfast area of their house on Lonesome Quail Drive and Quailmont Drive.

Officers said the wife woke up to the smell of smoke and shook her husband awake so both of them could escape the fire.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire and said they found heavy flames throughout the home.

According to the couple’s son, who was not home at the time of the fire, the family has lived in that home since 1994 and he grew up there. Manning

"My mom called me about 1:40 a.m.," the son said. "She was hysterical (saying) the house was on fire. They lost everything that's in there, but the most important this is life so they have that. They were able to get out, so that's the most important thing. They have their health and safety and that's the most important thing. Anything else can be replaced

Authorities said the fire was accidental and gutted most of the inside of the home.

There is still no word on what started the fire.



