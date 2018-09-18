Lockdown lifted at Galveston Ball High School after student found with unloaded gun

GALVESTON, Texas - A lockdown at Galveston Ball High School was lifted Tuesday morning after a student was found with an unloaded gun on campus, the district said.

The school was on lockdown for precautionary measures from around 9:15 a.m. until around 10 a.m. after a concerned student reported a gun was on campus, officials said.

A .25-caliber handgun without ammunition was found and the student was taken into custody, the district said.

Galveston ISD said:

"We encourage parents to allow their student to remain on campus as to not interrupt the educational process; however, if you choose to pick up your student you have the option to do so.

"An investigation is underway and we will continue to send out timely updates as they become available."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.