Loch Bar brings largest raw bar and seafood menu to Houston

HOUSTON - Two brothers, Alex and Eric Smith, will expand their restaurant by opening a Loch Bar in Houston.

The bar, which will be located in the River Oaks District, will offer a variety of an upscale seafood menu.

It will feature one of the largest raw bar and seafood menus along with local craft beer, whiskey and handcrafted cocktails. The bar will also have live music for guests to enjoy.

