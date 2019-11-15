Your guide to the 5 top spots in Houston's Meadowbrook neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Meadowbrook has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to a burger joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Meadowbrook, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant

Photo: cindy g./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican spot Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant. Located at 8553 Gulf Freeway, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp.

According to the business's Yelp page, Ninfa'a Mexican Restaurant "specializes in margaritas, fajitas and fresh homemade flour and corn tortillas."

Menu standouts include the Tacos Musicos (marinated pork), the Sulzas (three fajita chicken enchiladas) and the Camarones Chilosos (breaded jumbo shrimp wrapped in jalapeño).

2. Joe's Deli

Photo: Gilbert t./Yelp

Next up is deli Joe's Deli, which offers cheesesteaks, burgers and more, situated at 9451 Winkler Drive, Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Joe's Deli has been serving up burgers, po'boys, cheesesteaks and other hot sandwiches since 1989. Look for the Anaheim chicken sandwich, the ham, salami and provolone cheese po'boy and Joe's cheesesteak.

3. Tacos Tec Lo Mejor De Monterrey

Photo: marisol m./Yelp

Mexican spot Tacos Tec Lo Mejor De Monterrey is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8449 Gulf Freeway, Suite A, four stars out of 75 reviews.

This fast-casual eatery offers Mexican favorites like burritos, tacos, flautas, enchiladas and more. On the menu, look for barbacoa, bistec and al pastor tacos, the papa asada and the frijoles preparado.

4. Capt. Benny's

Photo: carl h./Yelp

Capt. Benny's, a Cajun/Creole spot that offers seafood, sandwiches and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8253 Gulf Freeway to see for yourself.

This chain has six Houston-area locations. Main course selections include the Texas Redfish, fried oysters and the Captain's Platter with fried shrimp, scallops, catfish fillet and stuffed crab served with french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and garlic toast. (Check out the full menu here.)

5. Burger House 45

Photo: burger house 45/Yelp

Check out Burger House 45, which has earned four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fast food spot, which offers burgers and more, at 9247 Gulf Freeway.

According to the business's Yelp page, Burger House 45 has been dedicated to the mission of "making the world happy, one great hamburger at a time" since 2004.

On the menu, look for the Loaded Burger (a half-pound beef patty with Philly cheesesteak meat, triple cheese, bacon, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, grilled jalapeños and avocado) and the chicken melt. (Explore the entire menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.