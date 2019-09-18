Your guide to the 5 top spots in Houston's Eldridge neighborhood

Spending time in Eldridge? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a noodle shop to an Indian fusion restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Eldridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Nom Nom Noodles

Photo: Afkham n./Yelp

Topping the list is Nom Nom Noodles, a spot to score noodles and more. Located at 1635 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 400, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 268 reviews on Yelp.

This eatery serves up soup, noodle dishes, rice and sandwiches. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Flip 'N Patties

Photo: aryani n./Yelp

Next up is Filipino spot Flip 'n Patties, which offers burgers and more, situated at 1809 Eldridge Parkway With 4.5 stars out of 479 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This restaurant, which started out as a food truck, offers Filipino street food as well as gourmet burgers, salads and sweet treats. (Find the full menu here.)

3. Pastelitos Cafe

Photo: judy a./Yelp

Cafe, breakfast and brunch and Venezuelan spot Pastelitos Cafe is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1809 Eldridge Parkway, 4.5 stars out of 343 reviews.

This cafe offers beef, seafood, sandwiches, soup, salad and of course, the namesake pastelitos (savory filled pastries). (Explore the full menu here.)

4. Tubs Poutine

Photo: tubs poutine/Yelp

Tubs Poutine, a poutinerie, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 282 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13429 Briar Forest Drive to see for yourself.

The business's website calls poutine, which is comprised of french fries, cheese curds and gravy, "the quintessential comfort food." The eatery offers 12 poutine options. (Check out the menu here.)

5. Twisted Turban

Photo: twisted turban/Yelp

Check out Twisted Turban, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Tex-Mex and Indian spot at 2838 S. Highway 6.

The restaurant's website states that it's a spot where "twisted food meets cultures without boundaries." The fast-casual eatery offers salad, tacos, burgers and quesadillas. (Explore the full menu here.)

