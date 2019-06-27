Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Westwood neighborhood

Spending time in Westwood? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to a Mexican bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Westwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Fonda Santa Rosa

Photo: Ximena r./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican, breakfast and brunch and buffet spot Fonda Santa Rosa. Located at 9908 Beechnut St., Suite H, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp.

The spot offers soups, salads, seafood and Tex-Mex favorites like burritos, enchiladas and tacos. The popular weekend breakfast buffet includes eggs, chilaquiles, pancakes, pozole and tamales. (Find the full menu here.)

2. Kim Cafe

Photo: Jay C./Yelp

Next up is cafe and Chinese spot Kim Cafe, situated at 9817 Bissonnet St., Suite N. With five stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Kim Cafe serves up made-to-order Hunan-style chicken, shrimp, beef, rice and noodles. Yelpers recommend ordering General Tso's chicken, the kung pao chicken, house lo meinand shrimp fried rice.

3. Misora Bridal Boutique

Photo: Sepideh K./Yelp

Bridal spot Misora Bridal Boutique is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7601 W. Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 150, 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews.

The boutique offers dresses from select designers, and each bride must book an appointment with a consultant at least four months before the big day. Brides can bring up to five guests to watch her try on dresses. The shop also offers wedding accessories and off-the-rack sample sales for brides in a hurry.

4. Afrikiko Restaurant

Photo: jeena l./Yelp

Afrikiko Restaurant, an African spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9625 Bissonnet St. to see for yourself.

This spot specializes in Ghanaian cuisine, offering favorites like peanut soup, fufu (pounded yams), Jolof rice, beef stew and fried plantains. Yelpers recommend the goat pepper soup as well as the kenkey (corn dough meal with fish or meat).

5. Panaderia Tierra Caliente

Photo: suzanna r./Yelp

Check out Panaderia Tierra Caliente, which has earned four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery at 9908 Beechnut St.

The spot serves up fresh bread, cakes, cookies and Mexican pastries like pan dulce and tres leches. Go in the morning for savory jalapeño cheese kolaches and empanadas or pastries stuffed with apple, pineapple and other fruit fillings.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline