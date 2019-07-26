Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Braeburn neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Braeburn has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Korean restaurant to an eyebrow salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Braeburn, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Myung Dong Restaurant

Photo: william c./Yelp

Topping the list is Korean spot Myung Dong Restaurant. Located at 6415 Bissonnet St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp.

The eatery serves up noodles, rice, soup, seafood, barbecue and hot pots. Try ordering the kimchi jigae (spicy kimchi stew with soft tofu), the haemul pajeun (Korean seafood pancake with imitation crab, squids, mussels, oysters, scallops and veggies) and the daeji bulgogi (spicy pork barbecue).

2. China House

Photo: lily s./Yelp

Next up is Chinese spot China House, situated at 8797 S. Gessner Drive With four stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant offers Chinese favorites like fried rice, chicken, beef, seafood and pork. Look for the fried tofu, the oyster pancake, the chicken wings, the kung pao chicken and the sauteed turnip cakes with broccoli.

3. BB's Donuts

Photo: lou c./Yelp

BB's Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8349 Southwest Freeway, 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews.

The bakery offers doughnuts, kolaches, croissants and breakfast sandwiches. Menu standouts include the mini kolaches, glazed doughnut holes by the dozen and the breakfast taco (sausage, eggs, potatoes and cheese).

4. The Shamrock Inn

The Shamrock Inn, a sports bar and traditional American and karaoke spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9161 S. Gessner Road to see for yourself.

The Shamrock Inn offers traditional bar bites along with sandwiches, burgers, pasta, chicken and seafood dishes. On the menu, look for fried catfish fingers, the Whaler sandwich (sliced sirloin and cheese with onion soup dip) and the corned beef and cabbage entree.

5. Brows & Lashes

Photo: brows & lashes/Yelp

Check out Brows & Lashes, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the eyelash service, permanent makeup and eyebrow service spot at 8191 Southwest Freeway, Suite 107.

According to the business' website, Brows & Lashes is the spot for "cosmetic eyelash extensions, permanent and semi-permanent makeup." The permanent makeup options include eyebrow microblading, lip color, eyeliner and blush. The salon also offers skin rejuvenation facials and micro-needling (skin resurfacing) treatments. (Check out all the salon's services here.)

