Your guide to the 4 top spots in Houston's Meyerland neighborhood

1. La Fresca Pizza

Topping the list is La Fresca Pizza, a small chain where you can score pizza and more. Located at 5300 N. Braeswood Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp.

While gourmet and make-your-own pizzas are the highlight, there are also salads, calzones, penne pasta dishes, chicken wings and more on the menu.

2. Fadi's Meyerland Mediterranean Grill

Photo: karen d./Yelp

Next up is Middle Eastern spot Fadi's Meyerland Mediterranean Grill, situated at 4738 Beechnut St. With 4.5 stars out of 642 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features classic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fare, such as falafel, shawarma and gyros. Check out the restaurant's full dine-in, take-out and catering menus.

3. New York Deli & Coffee Shop

PHOTO: STANFORD M./YELP

New York Deli & Coffee Shop is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 383 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9720 Hillcroft St. to see for yourself.

The cafe offers coffee, New York-style bagels and other baked goods as well as full breakfast and lunch menus.

4. Tapester's Grill

Photo: geoffrey s./Yelp

Finally, there's Tapester's Grill, a local favorite with four stars out of 320 reviews. Stop by 4520 Beechnut St. to hit up the traditional American restaurant and bar next time you're in the neighborhood.

Serving brunch, lunch and dinner, the menus feature classic American comfort foods such as pancakes, hamburgers, chicken fried chicken and taco salads.

