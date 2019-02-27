Young father found shot to death in trunk of stolen car

HOUSTON - On Tuesday afternoon, Houston police identified a man who was shot multiple times and found in the trunk of a stolen car.

Authorities said that around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Kevin Ellis, 23, was walking to work when a suspect, or suspects, in a stolen light blue 2009 Hyundai Accent pulled up to 5600 Burnside Lane and shot him multiple times.

Authorities said they found the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business near 11424 Barker Cypress Road.

Ellis' body was found in the trunk, officials said.

“It’s been hard,” said Denissa Stewart, Ellis’ mother. “I just want to know who did this to my child. That’s all.”

Stewart said the shooting happened not even a block from her home. She said because she lives close to his job, Ellis would sometimes stay at her home on days he had work.

“He was a good person, he went to work faithfully. He made sure his kids were taken care of. He didn’t get in trouble,” said Felecia Taylor, Ellis’ aunt.

She said his brother called the family when Ellis didn’t show up to work.

Taylor said she walked to the area where he was shot and found blood and pieces of her nephew’s dreadlocks.

"I walked that trail, before it rained, and whoever did this, he was trying to get away and you grabbed him, snatched him after you shot him to death. That means he was still alive,” Taylor said. “They dragged him and put him in the trunk, and that’s why his hair got on the floor.”

She said her nephew leaves behind three kids, the oldest of whom is 4 years old. Taylor said her nephew’s birthday was Feb. 1, the same day he welcomed a newborn into the world.

“Whoever did it, please come forward. Nobody deserved to be tortured like that,” Taylor said.

A neighbor said they heard gunshots Monday morning and are afraid.

Houston police are asking for any tips related to the case. Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or a person can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

