Young dolphin rescued from shallow waters of Port O'Connor

Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network

GALVESTON, Texas - A young bottlenose dolphin is rehabilitating at the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network's Galveston rehab center.

The dolphin is estimated to be about 6 months old.

Fisherman Russell Gregg found the injured dolphin Sunday morning stranded in the shallow bays of Port O'Connor.



The dolphin has been named "Baby Russ," in honor of Gregg making the discovery and getting the dolphin help.

Officials said Baby Russ started swimming on his own and is receiving a special dolphin formula via bottle and tube every few hours.



Baby Russ is underweight and has numerous wounds covering his body, some of which officials said were shark bites.



The young dolphin has likely been separated from his mother and has been unable to eat for "some time."

