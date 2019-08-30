Xanax, Ecstacy, hydrocodone found during traffic stop on Beltway 8, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people were arrested after authorities said drugs and a gun were found during a traffic stop on the Beltway on Friday.

What happened?

Officials said the vehicle being driven by Shayne Walton was pulled over in the 3200 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West.

Authorities said they discovered Walton was wanted by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Walton had a gun and 122.5 grams of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle, authorities said.

Angela Halstead was the passenger in the vehicle, officials said. She was found to be in possession of Xanax, Ecstasy and nonprescribed hydrocodone, according to authorities.

Walton and Halstead were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. They were both charged with possession of a controlled substance. Walton was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

