Woman's car shot during possible road rage incident in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - A woman claims her window was shattered by bullets during a possible road rage incident Saturday in northwest Harris County.

Stephanie, who asked that we not use her last name, said her daughter was driving on Cypress North Houston Road and Old Huffmeister Road when she accidentally cut a man off because she didn't see the man. Stephanie said her daughter knew she was in the wrong and tried to apologize but the driver shot at her twice, shattering the vehicle's window.

Stephanie said her daughter called the police and made it home without injury.

"Luckily, it looks like it was a .22 or a pellet gun. We were not able to determine which one yet, but it didn't penetrate through the driver's side window, but the intent was there," Stephanie said.

