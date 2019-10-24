Woman's body found near burning car near Cypress Station

Investigators look over the scene where a woman's body was found inside a burning vehicle in Harris County, Texas, on Oct. 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - A woman’s body was found Wednesday near a burning car near Cypress Station in northern Harris County.

The incident was reported about 6:30 p.m. at the end of Red Oak Drive near Cypress Creek Parkway.

Harris County deputies said emergency crews responded to reports of a grass fire in the area. When they arrived, they found the woman's body a few feet from a burning vehicle.

An area around the vehicle, which stuck in the mud of a field, also caught fire, deputies said.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine the victim's identity and how she died.

