Woman tells deputies she shot boyfriend after being held against her will

NEW CANEY, Texas - A man is dead after an unsettling situation unfolded Friday in New Caney.

What happened

Deputies said they got a call around 5 p.m. from a woman at a home near the intersection of Laura Lane and Gail Street.

According to officials, the woman told authorities she shot her boyfriend because he was holding her against her will.

She told investigators there was a struggle over a gun and she got the gun and shot him.

Deputies said the woman then locked herself in the garage.

Authorities were able to cut a hole in the garage door to get her out, according to officials.

Rigged house?

The woman told investigators that the home was rigged with explosives.

A robot was sent in to check it out, but no explosives were found.

Previous trouble

The man was found dead in the house. He has not been identified. The woman was being questioned by investigators.

Authorities and neighbors said it isn't the first time deputies have been to the home.

"The same house, probably three to four weeks ago ... There was a bunch of cops pulled up with guns drawn," neighbor Leslie Bounds said.

