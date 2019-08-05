Woman putting out estate sale sign hit, killed by vehicle, police say

A woman who was putting out signs for an estate sale is dead after she was hit by a passing vehicle, police said.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Queenston Boulevard near Silver Sky Lane in northwest Harris County.

Police said the woman is believed to have been putting out a sign for an estate sale and was trying to get back to her vehicle when she was hit by a man in a 2016 Toyota Tundra.

The stretch of road where the accident happened has no street lights and authorities said the woman failed to yield right of way to the driver.

Police said the driver of the Toyota showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with the investigation.

