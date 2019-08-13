Woman pretends to be nanny, steals couple's credit cards, vehicle, deputies say

MONTGOMERY CO., Texas - Authorities need help identifying a woman accused of pretending to be a nanny and stealing a couple's credit card and vehicle on July 5, Montgomery County deputies said.

A man told authorities he provided a ride for a woman who claimed she was a nanny for sickly kids, deputies said. The man, whose wife is paralyzed, offered the woman a place to stay at his home with him and his wife in exchange for cleaning and doing laundry for them, deputies said.

The woman agreed and stayed with the couple for three weeks, deputies said. On July 5, the man noticed his 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe was missing, which is his only transportation, deputies said.

It was discovered that same day that the woman attempted to purchase about $2,000 worth of Visa gift cards at a New Caney Walmart using the man's credit card, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the woman's whereabouts or identification is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

