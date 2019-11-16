Woman killed by 2 teens in stolen van identified

HOUSTON - The Medical Examiner has identified the victim killed in a crash involving two teenage robbery suspects as 72-year-old Kathleen Kelly.

What happened?

Two teens believed to be connected to a string of robberies in a southwest Houston neighborhood were arrested Thursday after crash that killed a woman, authorities said. The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Troulon and Jorine drives.

According to HPD, undercover officers had a stolen Kia Sorrento under surveillance. Officers said a 16-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger took off, ran a stop sign, hitting and killing Kelly in the intersection.

Information about the victim

Neighbors told KPRC that she was a very kind person and they were shocked to hear of her death.

"It was sad, it was sad seeing somebody go like that especially her,' said Alex Cuellar, "She was a nice lady, I always told her hi and everything you know."

What police are saying?

Sean Teare, of the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said the two teens are believed to be connected to several aggravated robberies in the area. According to Houston Police, one 16-year-old male suspect is being referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a murder charge for his role in the death of an elderly woman. The suspect driver faces a charge of murder and his passenger a charge of criminal trespass to a vehicle, according to police.





