Woman helps puppy thrown from moving vehicle

HOUSTON - Eva Torres has been performing dog rescues for seven years.

On Sunday morning, she was in the right place at the right time.

What happened

"I thought it was a trash bag, and then my mom said, 'That's a dog,'” Torres said.

Torres said she saw the puppy boxer-mix get thrown out of the window of a car on the feeder road near Beltway 8 and Telephone Road.

She said she and her mother quickly stopped and approached the puppy.

"I saw she was really hurt. She had road rash from where she hit the pavement,” Torres said.

Employees with the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals picked up the puppy and treated it at the shelter’s emergency room.

Dr. Roberta Devanand checked the dog when she was brought into the emergency room. Luckily, she said, the puppy is only dealing with cuts.

"She did suffer a lot of superficial abrasions and road rash,” Devanand said.

Devanand said cases of animals being thrown from moving vehicles are happening more often.

"We probably see at least one on a monthly basis but sometimes more than that each month. I would say anywhere between one to three a month,” Devanand said.

Other options

Eva Torres says people who are thinking about getting rid of their pets should seek the options that are available.

"You can have animal control pick it up. You can drop it off at a shelter. You can reach out to rescues,” she said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.