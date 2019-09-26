Woman found stabbed to death in ditch, police say

HOUSTON - A woman was found stabbed to death Thursday in central southwest Houston, according to Houston police.

The woman's body was found in a ditch in the 14000 block of Hooper Road about 9 a.m., police said.

Authorities said the woman was stabbed to death.

Police said there are no known witnesses or suspects and they don't know when the woman was killed.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

