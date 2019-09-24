Woman found shot to death in apartment parking lot

HOUSTON - Investigators are working to find witnesses after a woman was found shot to death in southeast Houston

Authorities said they were called out to an apartment complex on Nathaniel Street and Ledge Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots, authorities said.

“I just had a witness approach me that heard some arguing approximately five to ten minutes before the incident occurred," said Lt. W.L. Meeler with the Houston Police Department Homicide Division. "(That) tells me there is probably somebody else out here that was in the parking lot that saw something unusual, maybe saw a male and a female arguing."

When authorities arrived, they said they found a woman believed to be in her late 30s in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are searching for witnesses who can help piece together details about the shooting.

“At this point, we just don’t have that much information to go on, so we’re looking for that one person who saw what happened that can bring this young lady justice,” Meeler said. “This is a young lady that I’m sure has a family that cares about her, that loves her, that wants justice for her and that’s what we want to give them."

Authorities are also looking for surveillance video that could help lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

