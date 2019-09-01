Woman found dead on sidewalk in east Harris County after shooting

HOUSTON - Authorities found a woman dead on a sidewalk after gunshots were heard in an east Harris County neighborhood Saturday evening.

Multiple evidence markers covered Hopetown Drive near Lourdes Drive in the Pinetrails neighborhood around 9 p.m.

Investigators say the woman found on the sidewalk there was shot at least once.

They are also talking to witnesses in hopes of getting a description of the suspect and what happened before the shooting.



