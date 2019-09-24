Woman found dead from gunshot wound to head on west Houston walking trail, HPD says

HOUSTON - A 20-year-old woman was found shot to death on a walking trail in west Houston on Saturday, according to police.

Piper Jones' body was found around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of Chatterton Drive, according to authorities.

Jones was found with a gunshot wound to the head, investigators said. Her body was found by a person who was walking along the trail, which runs near the Addicks Reservoir. Jones' body was lying in the middle of the trail, according to authorities.

Police said they are trying to figure out what happened, but have no suspects to identify at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

