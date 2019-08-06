Woman escapes after man tries to kidnap her at knifepoint, police say

HOUSTON - A Houston man is facing an attempted aggravated kidnapping charge after police said he tried to force a woman into his vehicle last month.

What happened

Police said a woman was walking alone in the 7800 block of Tidwell Drive on July 12 around 11:15 p.m. when Abdulay Preval, who was driving a blue SUV, threatened her and told her to get inside his vehicle.

When the woman refused to get inside, Preval drove away, according to police.

A few minutes later, Preval returned, showed the woman a knife and again tried to force her inside his vehicle, police said.

Authorities said the woman was able to escape and call the police.

How did they catch Preval?

On Sunday, Preval, 37, was taken into custody after police said his vehicle was obstructing traffic.

When police ran his plates, they realized his registration was expired, authorities said.

When Preval was taken into custody, police said they realized he matched the attempted kidnapping victim's description of the man who tried to force her into his vehicle.

What's next

Preval is charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping.

It's not clear when he is due back in court or if bond has been set.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.