Woman, daughter sentenced after repeatedly using stun gun on disabled teenager

HOUSTON - A woman and her daughter have been sentenced to time behind bars following accusations that they repeatedly used a stun gun on a disabled teenage girl, who later died.

Tommieretta Gunner, 44, and her daughter, Keyonna Tashon Gunner, 23, were each convicted of felony injury to a child Thursday in Montgomery County.

The elder Gunner was sentenced to eight years in prison. Her daughter was sentenced to 90 days in jail and will spend seven years on probation.

Also charged is the victim's father, Anthony Jackson. His case has not yet made it to trial.

All three are accused of using a stun gun repeatedly on Aaliyah Taylor.

Taylor was disabled, both mentally and physically when she died in October 2016 at age 14.

A video obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates shows Taylor and her father the day he regained custody of her, just seven months before her death at their home.

"Her caregivers were using a stun gun in order to control her behavior and make her comply," Shanna Redwine, Special Victims Division chief at the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, said.

Redwine secured convictions against the Gunners and will soon prosecute Jackson, who has a criminal record that includes felony convictions for both robbery and aggravated robbery.

An autopsy revealed Taylor overdosed on blood pressure medications that were not prescribed to her. Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody has been criminally charged in her death, at least not yet.

"We received a measure of justice this week, but we're not done," Redwine said.

