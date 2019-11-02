Woman caught in middle of 110-mile chase talks about ordeal

HOUSTON - A woman who was caught in the middle of a 110-mile chase Thursday that ended with crashes and three arrests recounted the ordeal.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she entered the freeway and knew something was unusual.

“We got on the freeway from McGregor and, immediately, I looked at my rearview mirror and seen the lights and heard the sirens and, bam!” said the woman.

Officials at the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said the chase began when a white Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Xavier Gonzalez ran a red light near Upland Willow Avenue and State Highway 249.

At times, officials said, the chase reached speeds over 120 mph.

Officials said the truck crashed into several vehicles, injuring one driver and damaging two law enforcement vehicles. No one was seriously hurt, officials said.

The woman whose vehicle was involved in one of the crashes said she was just glad her family is OK.

“It was really scary,” she said. “My son was OK. He just asked, ‘Mom what happened?’ What was going on?' and I told him, ‘We just got hit.’ It shook the car a bit and pushed us around a bit. It was really scary, because it was very unexpected.”

Investigators have charged Gonzalez, 18-year-old Jonathan Ponce and a 17-year-old juvenile with evading.

Both Gonzalez and Ponce had warrants for unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.